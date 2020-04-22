|
MEARS Angelina June of March, passed away peacefully on 9th April 2020, aged 44 years. Dearly loved Daughter of Jean, much loved Sister of David and the late Keith and a dear Sister-in-law, Aunt, Great-Aunt, Niece and Cousin. A private family funeral service will take place. Donations in her memory for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 22, 2020