Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelina MEARS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelina MEARS

Notice Condolences

Angelina MEARS Notice
MEARS Angelina June of March, passed away peacefully on 9th April 2020, aged 44 years. Dearly loved Daughter of Jean, much loved Sister of David and the late Keith and a dear Sister-in-law, Aunt, Great-Aunt, Niece and Cousin. A private family funeral service will take place. Donations in her memory for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -