BARRACLOUGH Ann
(née Lubbock) of Peterborough, passed away peacefully on 13th April 2020 at Sue Ryder Home Thorpe Hall. Beloved Sister of Pat and Sally, Sister-in-law of Chris and the late John and a dear Aunt, Great-Aunt, Great-Great-Aunt and friend of many. A private family funeral will take place. Donations in her memory for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 22, 2020