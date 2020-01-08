|
CHORLTON
Ann
Aged 78 years of Newton-in-the-Isle. Suddenly on 23rd December 2019 at her home. Dearly loved mum of Martyn, mother-in-law of Claire, devoted nanna of Lauren and Eleanor, much loved daughter of Isla and sister of Marion. Ann will be sorely missed by all her family and friends. A funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Wednesday 15th January 2020 at 10.00am. No flowers by request. Donations if desired for Trafford Ward – NCH may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes,Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel. 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 8, 2020