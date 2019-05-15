18th May 2018

In loving memory of my darling wife.

........Until We Meet Again



Those special memories of you

Will always bring a smile,

If only I could have you back

For just a little while.

Then we could sit and talk again

Just like we used to do,

You always meant so very much

And always will do too.

The fact that you're no longer

Here will always cause me pain,

But you're forever in my heart

Until we meet again.



Your loving husband Peter and family Published in Fenland Citizen on May 15, 2019