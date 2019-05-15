Home

Ann HIRCOCK

18th May 2018
In loving memory of my darling wife.
........Until We Meet Again

Those special memories of you
Will always bring a smile,
If only I could have you back
For just a little while.
Then we could sit and talk again
Just like we used to do,
You always meant so very much
And always will do too.
The fact that you're no longer
Here will always cause me pain,
But you're forever in my heart
Until we meet again.

Your loving husband Peter and family
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 15, 2019
