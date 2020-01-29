|
|
HUNNS
(WELBOURN)
Ann Elizabeth
passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday 15th January 2020, aged 76 years. A very much loved mum, nan, sister and aunt. She will be sadly missed; may she rest in peace. Her funeral service is to be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn, on Tuesday 11th February at 1:45pm. Family flowers only please, and donations for CJD Support Network may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY Tel: 01945 475495.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 29, 2020