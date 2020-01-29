Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
Kings Lynn
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann THOMPSON

Notice Condolences

Ann THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON

Ann

Aged 77 years of Wisbech Peacefully on 19th January 2020 with her family around her at Glennfield Care Home, Wisbech. Dearly loved mum of Paul, Paula and Christine (dec), much loved mother-in-law,

nanny, sister and friend to many. A funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Friday 7th February 2020 at 10 am. No flowers by request. Donations if desired for 'Glennfield Care Home' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -