THOMPSON
Ann
Aged 77 years of Wisbech Peacefully on 19th January 2020 with her family around her at Glennfield Care Home, Wisbech. Dearly loved mum of Paul, Paula and Christine (dec), much loved mother-in-law,
nanny, sister and friend to many. A funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Friday 7th February 2020 at 10 am. No flowers by request. Donations if desired for 'Glennfield Care Home' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 29, 2020