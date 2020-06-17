|
|
WOOD Ann of March, passed away peacefully on 29th May 2020 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 82 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Peter, much loved Mum of Alex and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 at 10.30am. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Welney Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 17, 2020