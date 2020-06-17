Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
10:30
Fenland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann WOOD

Notice Condolences

Ann WOOD Notice
WOOD Ann of March, passed away peacefully on 29th May 2020 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 82 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Peter, much loved Mum of Alex and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 at 10.30am. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Welney Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -