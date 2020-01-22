|
LAMING Annette
Nee Hoyles Aged 72 years of Holbeach St John formerly of Newton. Suddenly but peacefully on 11th January 2020 at her home. Devoted wife of Robert, dearly loved mum of Frederick and Stuart (dec), dear mother-in-law of Melissa, adored nana of Millie, Florence and Arthur and sister of Robert. A funeral service will be held at St James Church, Newton on Tuesday 11th February 2020 at 12noon, followed by a private family cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be shared between St James Church and NSPCC may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 22, 2020