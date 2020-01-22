Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:00
St James Church
Newton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette LAMING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette LAMING

Notice Condolences

Annette LAMING Notice
LAMING Annette

Nee Hoyles Aged 72 years of Holbeach St John formerly of Newton. Suddenly but peacefully on 11th January 2020 at her home. Devoted wife of Robert, dearly loved mum of Frederick and Stuart (dec), dear mother-in-law of Melissa, adored nana of Millie, Florence and Arthur and sister of Robert. A funeral service will be held at St James Church, Newton on Tuesday 11th February 2020 at 12noon, followed by a private family cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be shared between St James Church and NSPCC may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -