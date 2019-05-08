|
Of March, passed away peacefully on 28th April 2019, aged 81 years. Loving partner of Dorothy, much loved father of Fiona, step father of Martin, Cheryl, Joy and the late Lyn and a dear grampy, great-grampy, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Thursday 16th May 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for the Alzheimer's Society may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 8, 2019