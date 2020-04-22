|
YEOMAN
Anthony John
'Tony'
Aged 86 years of Leverington. Peacefully on 16th April 2020 whilst in Glennfield Nursing Home. Devoted husband of Doreen, dearly loved dad of Kevin and Andrew, dear father-in-law of Carol and Chelsey, much loved grandad of Nick and Emma and great-grandad of Reece and Millie, a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Due to current circumstances sadly a private family service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday 27th April 2020 at 12.30pm. All enquiries to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 22, 2020