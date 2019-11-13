|
PEACHEY Arnold William (Bill) of March, passed away on 7th November 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Evelyn, much loved dad of Sue and Karen, father-in-law of Roger and Ian, devoted grandad of Gemma and a dear great-grandad, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Friday 29th November 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for Dementia UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 13, 2019