Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arnold PEACHEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold PEACHEY

Notice Condolences

Arnold PEACHEY Notice
PEACHEY Arnold William (Bill) of March, passed away on 7th November 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Evelyn, much loved dad of Sue and Karen, father-in-law of Roger and Ian, devoted grandad of Gemma and a dear great-grandad, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Friday 29th November 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for Dementia UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -