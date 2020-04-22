Home

Arthur GREEN

Notice Condolences

Arthur GREEN Notice
GREEN Arthur William

(Bill)

of March, passed away suddenly but peacefully on 6th April 2020 at his home, aged 91 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Connie, much loved Dad of Susan, Elaine and Martin and a dear Father-in-law, Grandad, Brother, Brother-in-law, Uncle and friend of many. A private family funeral will take place. A celebration of his life is to be arranged. Donations in his memory for North West Anglia Foundation Trust Charitable Fund may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
