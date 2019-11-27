Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
13:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
King's Lynn
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur HURRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur HURRELL

Notice Condolences

Arthur HURRELL Notice
HURRELL

Arthur John

Aged 90 years of Wisbech. Peacefully on 18 th November 2019 at his home, with his wife and daughter by his side. Dearly loved husband of Edna, much loved dad of Kim, dear father-in-law of Chris, devoted grandad of Laura and Darren, Hayley and Andy, and great grandad of Macy, Holly, Libby and Mia. A funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Tuesday 3rd December 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Macmillan Cancer Support - Wisbech Branch' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -