|
|
HURRELL
Arthur John
Aged 90 years of Wisbech. Peacefully on 18 th November 2019 at his home, with his wife and daughter by his side. Dearly loved husband of Edna, much loved dad of Kim, dear father-in-law of Chris, devoted grandad of Laura and Darren, Hayley and Andy, and great grandad of Macy, Holly, Libby and Mia. A funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Tuesday 3rd December 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Macmillan Cancer Support - Wisbech Branch' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 27, 2019