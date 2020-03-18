|
BASS
Audrey Jean (Jean)
Peacefully on 9th March at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Audrey Jean (Jean). Aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Colin and a much loved mum of Susan and Kevin, Mum in law of Ken and Cathy, Nana of Megan and Jacob. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on 1st April at 1.30pm. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired for Necton Ward, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel. 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 18, 2020