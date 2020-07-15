Home

Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2020
10:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
BROWN Audrey passed away peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 1st July 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Malcolm, much loved dad to Andrew and Steph, a cherished grandma to Jessica, Chloe and Oliver and a dear sister and aunt, Audrey will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd July at 10.45am. Family flowers only. Donations for (charity yet to be confirmed) may be sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE or online - www.ajcoggles.co.uk following the Memory Giving link.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 15, 2020
