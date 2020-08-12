|
|
CLIFTON
Audrey
Peacefully passed away after a short illness, on the 6 August, 2020,at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 89 years, of Walpole Highway. A beloved wife of the late Peter. A dearly loved mum, nannie, great-nannie, sister and aunt. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 12, 2020