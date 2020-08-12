Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey CLIFTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey CLIFTON

Notice Condolences

Audrey CLIFTON Notice
CLIFTON

Audrey

Peacefully passed away after a short illness, on the 6 August, 2020,at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 89 years, of Walpole Highway. A beloved wife of the late Peter. A dearly loved mum, nannie, great-nannie, sister and aunt. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -