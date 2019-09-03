Home

A.R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director
Pinfold Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE14 9DZ
01945 772502
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
14:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
Kings Lynn
View Map
Audrey Doreen (nee Cobb)

Peacefully after a short illness on Friday 23rd August 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn, Audrey Doreen (Doreen), aged 86 years. Wife of the late Cliff, aunt of Janet and Trevor, cousin of John. Funeral Service to be held on Tuesday 10th September 2019 at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn, 2.30pm. Donations if desired for the R.S.P.C.A. may be made at the service or sent c/o A. R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director, Pinfold House, St Peter's Road, Upwell PE14 9DZ. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 3, 2019
