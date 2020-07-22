|
FROST
Audrey May
Aged 92 years of Newton in the Isle. Peacefully on 16th July 2020 whilst in Hickathrift House Care Home. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, devoted mum of Christine, dear mother-in-law of Ed, much loved nanna of Andrew, Helen, Cristina, James and Christopher. A private service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Tuesday 18th August 2020 at 10.45am. A Celebration of Life Service will be held; due to current circumstances date and time will be confirmed later. The family would like to know your memories of Audrey, please visit www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk where you can also make donations for 'Alzheimer's Disease Research' or send to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 22, 2020