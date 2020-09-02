Home

Audrey GALLEY

Audrey GALLEY Notice
GALLEY

Audrey May

passed away at Lyncroft Care Home on Thursday 20th August 2020, aged 92 years. Dearly loved mother of Linda, Steven, Keith and Michael, grandmother of Kerrie, Kimberly, Ryan, Emma and Lucie, and a much loved great-grandmother. She will be very sadly missed by all family and friends. Due to attendance restrictions at the present time, a private family funeral service will take place at Mintlyn Crematorium. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 2RY. Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 2, 2020
