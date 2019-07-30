Home

MODEN

Audrey Sybil

Suddenly but peacefully on 6th July 2019 at her home in Upwell, Audrey. Aged 81 years.

Dearly loved wife of the late Russell.

Funeral Service St Andrews Methodist Church, Outwell on Tuesday 6th August at 11am followed by Interment in Upwell Cemetery

Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired for St Andrews Methodist Church, may be made at the service or sent to

A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech

Tel: 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 30, 2019
