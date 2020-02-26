Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:15
Mintlyn Crematorium

Audrey NEWLING

Notice Condolences

Audrey NEWLING Notice
NEWLING

Audrey

Aged 91 years of Fitton End, Newton. Peacefully on

23rd February 2020. Devoted wife of David, much loved mum of Edward, dear mother-in-law of Angela, dearly loved granny and great granny. A funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Monday 16th March 2020 at 12.15 pm. Family flowers only please. All enquiries to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -