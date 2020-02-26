|
NEWLING
Audrey
Aged 91 years of Fitton End, Newton. Peacefully on
23rd February 2020. Devoted wife of David, much loved mum of Edward, dear mother-in-law of Angela, dearly loved granny and great granny. A funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Monday 16th March 2020 at 12.15 pm. Family flowers only please. All enquiries to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 26, 2020