Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
View Map
WING

Audrey

Aged 89 years of Wisbech. Suddenly on 6th October 2019 at her home. Dearly loved mum of David and Sheila, mum-in-law of Jane and Stephen, dear sister of Brenda and sister-in-law of Roy (dec). A much loved nan and great nan. Audrey will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 29th October 2019 at 11.30 am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Salvation Army' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 15, 2019
