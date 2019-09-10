|
BAYS Barbara Joan
Peacefully on 3rd September at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn, Barbara of Upwell, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John, much loved mum of Susan and Steven, mum-in-law of Andrew and Susan, dear gran to James, Rebecca, Matthew, Benedict, Katie and Hannah. Funeral Service at Upwell St Peter's Church, on Friday 20th September at 2.30pm followed by Cremation at Fenland Crematorium, March. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Lance Hunter Trust (Upwell Health Centre) may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 10, 2019