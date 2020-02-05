Home

Barbara Jean

Passed away peacefully at Orchard House Nursing Home on Wednesday 22nd January, 2020 aged 79 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter, dearly loved mother of Deborah and Johnathon, mother-in-law of Mandy and grandmother of Jucinda. Funeral service will take place at St. Peter's Church, March on Thursday 13th February at 2.45pm followed by committal at Fenland Crematorium. Immediate family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Barbara for Alzheimers Society and Dementia UK may be made at the service. George James & Son (inc. Brewins) City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LT. Tel. 01354 652208 www.georgejamesandson.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 5, 2020
