COBB
Barbara
Of March passed away after a short illness at Peterborough City Hospital aged 75 years. Beloved Wife of John, former Senior Cashier at HSBC March Branch and a close friend of many. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Monday 2nd September 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Sue Ryder Care may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 20, 2019