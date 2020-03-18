|
|
HARRINGTON
Barabara Anne
Passed away at Peterborough City hospital on Wednesday 26th February 2020 aged 85 years. Sadly missed by all that knew her. Funeral service will take place at Fenland Crematorium on Wednesday, 25th March at 1.30 p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Barbara for Redwings Horse Sanctuary may be made at the service. George James & Son (inc. Brewins) City Road, March, Cambs PE15 9LT 01354 652208 www.georgejamesandson.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 18, 2020