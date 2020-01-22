|
HUBBARD Barbara passed away peacefully at North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech on 11th January 2020 aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray, much loved mum of Stephen and the late David and mother in law of Carole and Sharon. A cherished nan to her five grandchildren and her great grandchild and a dear sister to William. The funeral will be held at St James Church, Newton on Friday 14th February at 11.00am followed by burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity (Alan Hudson Day Care Centre) may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 22, 2020