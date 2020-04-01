|
|
MACKENZIE Barbara of Doddington, passed away on 18th March 2020 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 73 years. Dearly loved Wife of David, much loved Mum of Vernon, Aaron and Teresa and a dear Mother-in-law, Nan, Great-Nan, Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunt and friend of many. Due to the current Government advice a private family funeral will take place. Donations in her memory for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 1, 2020