Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara MACKENZIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara MACKENZIE

Notice Condolences

Barbara MACKENZIE Notice
MACKENZIE Barbara of Doddington, passed away on 18th March 2020 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 73 years. Dearly loved Wife of David, much loved Mum of Vernon, Aaron and Teresa and a dear Mother-in-law, Nan, Great-Nan, Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunt and friend of many. Due to the current Government advice a private family funeral will take place. Donations in her memory for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -