|
|
RICHES
Barbara
aged 84 years of Leverington. Peacefully on 18th September 2020 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. Much loved wife of Bill, devoted mum of Paul and Tim, a dear sister of Cynthia, Muriel (dec), and Clive, a dearly loved aunt and friend of many. Sadly due to current restrictions a family service will be held at St Leonard's Church, Leverington on Tuesday 6th October 2020 at 1.30pm followed by interment in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Royal British Legion may be made at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or send to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 30, 2020