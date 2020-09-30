Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020
13:30
St Leonard's Church
Leverington
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara RICHES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara RICHES

Notice Condolences

Barbara RICHES Notice
RICHES

Barbara

aged 84 years of Leverington. Peacefully on 18th September 2020 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. Much loved wife of Bill, devoted mum of Paul and Tim, a dear sister of Cynthia, Muriel (dec), and Clive, a dearly loved aunt and friend of many. Sadly due to current restrictions a family service will be held at St Leonard's Church, Leverington on Tuesday 6th October 2020 at 1.30pm followed by interment in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Royal British Legion may be made at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or send to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -