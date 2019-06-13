|
|
SANDS
Barbara (Ann) nee Hart
Formerly of March passed away suddenly on 21st May 2019 at her home aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Sandy, much loved mum of Shaun, Cheryl, Adrian and his partner Jane. Funeral Service at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 18th June 2019 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for the British Heart Foundation may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 13, 2019