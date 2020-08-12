|
WELCHER
Barbara of Doddington passed away peacefully on 31st July 2020 aged 86 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Johnny, much loved Mum of John and Trevor, Mother-in-law of Sue and the late Mandy and a devoted Nan and Great Nan. Due to current circumstances, a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in her memory for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 12, 2020