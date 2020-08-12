Home

Barbara WELCHER

Barbara WELCHER Notice
WELCHER

Barbara of Doddington passed away peacefully on 31st July 2020 aged 86 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Johnny, much loved Mum of John and Trevor, Mother-in-law of Sue and the late Mandy and a devoted Nan and Great Nan. Due to current circumstances, a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in her memory for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 12, 2020
