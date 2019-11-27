|
|
FLAGG
Barrie Cyril
Aged 72 years of Wisbech. Suddenly on 10th November 2019 at his home. Loving husband of the late Pam, brother-in-law of Christine, much loved nephew. Barrie will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Thursday 28th November 2019 at 1.45 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Battersea Dogs & Cats Home' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 27, 2019