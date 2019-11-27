Home

Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
13:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
King's Lynn
Barrie FLAGG

Barrie FLAGG Notice
FLAGG

Barrie Cyril

Aged 72 years of Wisbech. Suddenly on 10th November 2019 at his home. Loving husband of the late Pam, brother-in-law of Christine, much loved nephew. Barrie will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Thursday 28th November 2019 at 1.45 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Battersea Dogs & Cats Home' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 27, 2019
