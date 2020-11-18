|
|
HOTSON
Barrie passed away peacefully at his home on Friday 30th October 2020. Loving husband to Joan, much loved father to Karina and the late Sean, treasured grandfather to Heidi and Daniel and great-grandfather to Sam, Alex and Harry. Will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Funeral Service at South Lincs Crematorium on Thursday 3rd December 2020 at 11.00am. Please wear something bright. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for British Heart Foundation may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street,
Holbeach, Lincs, PE12 7AF. Tel: 01306 425225
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 18, 2020