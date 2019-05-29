|
COOPER
Barry Albert
Suddenly but peacefully at his home in Terrington St John on 21st May 2019, aged 83 years. Beloved husband and soulmate of Ethel, devoted dad of Stephen, Tony and Suzanne, grandad of Sophie, Becky, Tom, Chloe, Craig and Melissa and their partners, wonderful great-grandad and uncle. Funeral on Saturday 8th June at 11.00am at Marshland Smeeth Methodist Chapel. Dress code - No black please. Family flowers only, donations can be made to Air Ambulance or East Anglian Children's Hospice, may be made at the service or sent c/o A. R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director, Pinfold House, St Peter's Road, Upwell, PE14 9DZ. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 29, 2019