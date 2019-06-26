|
|
|
COOPER
Barry Albert
Barry's family would like to thank everyone for their kind donations, cards and messages of sympathy in memory of a much-loved Husband, Dad, Grandad, Brother in Law and Uncle. Special thanks to the quick response and the kindness showed by the paramedics who came out to Barry. Many thanks to Rev'd Sue Sowden for a lovely service and to Tony Clingo for the excellent funeral arrangements and The Barn for the excellent buffet. Donations for the Air Ambulance and East Anglian Childrens Hospice have reached Â£500 This is the only, but most sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 26, 2019
Read More