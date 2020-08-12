Home

Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020
13:30
Barry MARKILLIE

Barry MARKILLIE Notice
MARKILLIE

Barry

Aged 75 years of Wisbech formerly of Parson Drove, suddenly on 3rd August 2020 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. Much loved husband of Jane, devoted dad of Ann a dear father-in-law of Michael, beloved grandad of Jack and Tom, a dear friend of many, who will be sadly missed by all. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Wednesday 19th August at 1.30 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'East Anglian Air Ambulance' may be made at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or send to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 12, 2020
