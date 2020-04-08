Home

Barry MUNDAY

MUNDAY

Barry George

passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 28 th March 2020, aged 73 years. Devoted husband of Sandra, beloved dad of Simon and Karen, step-dad of Michelle, and a much loved grandad and great-grandad. He will be very sadly missed by all who knew him. Due to social distancing and self-isolation, immediate family only will attend his funeral. Sandra and family would like to thank everyone for their kind messages and support, and will look to hold a memorial service in memory of Barry in the future. Co-operative Funeralcare, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech PE13 2RY Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 8, 2020
