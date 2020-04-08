|
MUNDAY
Barry George
passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 28 th March 2020, aged 73 years. Devoted husband of Sandra, beloved dad of Simon and Karen, step-dad of Michelle, and a much loved grandad and great-grandad. He will be very sadly missed by all who knew him. Due to social distancing and self-isolation, immediate family only will attend his funeral. Sandra and family would like to thank everyone for their kind messages and support, and will look to hold a memorial service in memory of Barry in the future. Co-operative Funeralcare, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech PE13 2RY Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 8, 2020