BURROWS
Beatrice 'Bea' Joan
Aged 86 years of Wisbech. Unexpectedly on 6th August 2019 at her home. Devoted mum of Richard and Christopher, a much loved nan of Savarna, Joshua, Harrison, Jensen and Harley. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Wednesday 28th August 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Cancer Research UK' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 13, 2019