Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
13:30
Fenland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice BURROWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice BURROWS

Notice Condolences

Beatrice BURROWS Notice
BURROWS

Beatrice 'Bea' Joan

Aged 86 years of Wisbech. Unexpectedly on 6th August 2019 at her home. Devoted mum of Richard and Christopher, a much loved nan of Savarna, Joshua, Harrison, Jensen and Harley. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Wednesday 28th August 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Cancer Research UK' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.