Beaulah Peacefully on Monday 2nd September with her daughters beside her, Alta Beaulah, (Twice Mayoress of Wisbech), of 5th Avenue Mount Drive, Wisbech, aged 98 years. Wife of the late Councillor Bob Lake, devoted mum to Rob (deceased), Margaret and Barbara, second mum to her nephew Eric, loved by her daughter-in-law Pauline (deceased) and her son's-in-law Roger (deceased) and Paul. Precious nana to Samantha, Tara, Shaun, Hannah, Jordan, second nan Michael, Amber, Joy, and Franchesca, much loved great-nanny to Halle-Rose, and Caiden, friend of Neil. Funeral Service will be held at St Augustines Church, Wisbech on Friday 20th September at 12.00noon followed by Cremation at Fenland Cremation, March. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Scotty's Little Soldiers may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772592
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 10, 2019
