FREEMANTLE
Beryl (née Ebsworth)
Peacefully, on the 3rd November, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 94 years, of Wisbech, formerly of Basingstoke. Loving mum of Angela and son-in-law Michael. A much loved granny of James and great-granny of Ethan. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Wednesday, 27th November, 2019 at 2:30 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Dementia U.K., may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 20, 2019