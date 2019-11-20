Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
14:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl FREEMANTLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl FREEMANTLE

Notice Condolences

Beryl FREEMANTLE Notice
FREEMANTLE

Beryl (née Ebsworth)

Peacefully, on the 3rd November, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 94 years, of Wisbech, formerly of Basingstoke. Loving mum of Angela and son-in-law Michael. A much loved granny of James and great-granny of Ethan. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Wednesday, 27th November, 2019 at 2:30 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Dementia U.K., may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -