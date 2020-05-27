Home

Beryl JAKINGS

Beryl JAKINGS Notice
JAKINGS

Beryl sadly passed away after a long illness at Glenfield Care Centre. Much loved wife of the late Ray. Mother of Martin, Ivan, Colin, Keith, Tracey and Kirsty. Much loved mother-in-law, nan and great-nan. Upwell shopkeeper for many years and a keen bowler, she will be sorely missed by all her family and friends. Due to current circumstances, we respectfully ask you not to attend the funeral service. All enquiries to W Bailey & Son Funeral Directors, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE. Tel: 01945 584762
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 27, 2020
