MOORE
Beryl Mary
(Boo)
of Wisbech, passed away peacefully on 19th August 2020. She was a long serving teacher at the Queens School and a dearly loved Sister, Godmother and friend. She will be sadly missed by all her friends and family in Wisbech and Lincolnshire. Donations in memory of Beryl may be made payable to St Barnabas Hospice at Home. These can be sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, 15 The Terrace, Spilsby, PE23 5JR. Tel: 01790 752334
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 9, 2020