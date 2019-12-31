Home

Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
Beryl PAYNE Notice
PAYNE Beryl of March passed away peacefully on 7th December 2019 at her home aged 76 years. Dearly loved Wife of Chick, much loved Mum of Helen, Mother-in-law of Yogi, devoted Nan of Rosie, Sister of Margaret and friend of many. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Friday 10th January 2020 at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for North West Anglia Foundation Trust Charitable Fund may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner and Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 31, 2019
