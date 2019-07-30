|
WINTERS Bettine Margaret 'Betty' Passed away at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 21st July 2019 aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of Brian, much loved mum of Lyn and John and mother-in-law of Linda and Keith. A cherished nan to Adam, Holly, StaceÃ© and Liam, great nan to Tyler, Eva and Jaxson and step nan to Amber and Abbie. The Funeral will be held at St Peter & St Pauls Church, Wisbech on Thursday 8th August at 2.00pm followed by interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations for Age Concern or Macular Society may made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 30, 2019