BILLIMORE Betty (nee ABBOTT) of March passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 23rd January 2020 aged 88 years. Loving Wife of the late John, much loved Mum to Barry, Linda, Richard and Margaret and a dear Grandmother, Great Grandmother and friend of many. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Thursday 13th February 2020 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Macmillan Cancer Support may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 5, 2020