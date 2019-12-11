|
|
CLARKE
Betty of March, passed away peacefully on 2nd December 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Doug, much loved Mother of Jim and John and a dear Mother-in Law, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Aunt and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Wednesday 18th December 2019 at 2.30pm. Mourners are requested to wear a splash of colour. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Horatios Garden may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk at the service or sent to Turner and Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 11, 2019