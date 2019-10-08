|
|
DARVILLE Betty of March and formerly of Christchurch passed away peacefully on 27th September 2019 at Aria Court, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alf, much loved mum of Barrie and Linda and a dear mother-in-law, nan, great-nan and great-great-nan. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Thursday 24th October 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations will be for the Alzheimer's Society in memory of her husband Alf and may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 8, 2019