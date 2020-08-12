|
|
GRAY
Betty
of March passed away peacefully on 31st July 2020 aged 76 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late James and a much loved Mum, Mother-in-law, Nan, Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunt and friend of many. Due to current circumstances, a private family funeral will take place. Donations in her memory for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 12, 2020