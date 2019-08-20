Home

Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
13:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
Kings Lynn
HOLLAND

Betty

Aged 89 years of Elm. Peacefully on 11th August 2019 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron, devoted mum of Jim, Colleen and Terry, a dear mother-in-law, much loved nan and great nan. A funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Friday 23rd August 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Macmillan Cancer Support - Wisbech' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 20, 2019
