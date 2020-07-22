|
|
LILLEY
Betty Irene
Passed away peacefully at Ashlynn Grange Nursing Home, Bretton on Tuesday 7th July, 2020 aged 92 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Keith, loving mum of Christine, Diane and David, mother-in-law of Alan, Andy and Lynn, cherished nan and great-nan. Will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service will take place at St. Wendreda's Church, March on Thursday 30th July at 12.45pm followed by a private committal for family only. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Betty may be made at the service. George James & Son (inc. Brewins), City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LT. Tel: 01354 652208 www.georgejamesandson.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 22, 2020